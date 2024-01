Thursday, January 25, 2024, 8:46 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morant, proposed this Thursday to the communities to “make more flexible” the implementation of the Organic Law of the University System (LOSU) scheduled for 2024, as well as “financial support” from the Government for its implementation. on going. Diana said it…