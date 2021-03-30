At the start of the Earnings debate in the Senate, the Minister of Labor, Claudio Moroni, differentiated himself from two of the last minute changes incorporated in the Deputies. Specifically, the exemption of overtime for health personnel and bonuses for productivity: “It is not correct to encourage work in excess of the day“, he sentenced.

Invited as a speaker at the Budget and Labor committees, the official considered that the intensification of work “has a lot of problems” and “it is not well seen in the world” because “accidents increase, work has less time with your family.” “It is an extraordinary situation that should not be encouraged,” he said.

In Deputies, hours before voting on the project, the ruling party included as a modification to the text the exemption from the payment of Profits for health personnel, due to the pandemic, and for waste collection workers.

The minister had already raised his position against that idea before the bill is voted on by the Deputies. During the debate in committee in that Chamber, the official deputy and former governor of Catamarca, Lucía Corpacci, had requested the exemption for overtime for health personnel, considering that due to the pandemic they were necessary and some workers did not want to do them because they were affected for Earnings.

Back then, Moroni rejected it: “The world is discussing reductions in working hours to create more jobs. Proposing that we create incentives for excessive hours is not the best mechanism. ”

However, once in the room, the deputies incorporated that point. They also included waste collectors at the request of Facundo Moyano and incorporated the exemption to the productivity bonus.

In the same vein, Moroni warned about that. “These bonuses cannot be only as a concept of intensification of the task or reward the acceleration of the production line. What we have to think of is a scheme that does not require an extraordinary effort from the workers, “he said.