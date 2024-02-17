The Minister of Justice of the Republic of Serbia, Maja Popović, praised the modern smart systems used at the Dubai Police General Command, to enhance the speed of response to emergency reports, achieve traffic safety on the roads, in addition to enhancing security and safety at the level of the Emirate of Dubai, and this reflects on achieving progress and prosperity in the country. United Arab Emirates.

This came during the visit of the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Serbia to the Dubai Police General Headquarters, where she was received by the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, a number of assistants to the Commander-in-Chief, and senior officers.

The Minister of Justice toured the facilities of the Dubai Police General Command, and was briefed on a number of smart systems and artificial intelligence technology used to quickly respond to emergency situations, deal with reports of various types, the movement of police patrols at the level of the Emirate of Dubai, and the smart and modern technologies used in these specialized patrols. By reading car plates and identifying violations, in addition to technologies that directly link patrols to the command and control center in the General Directorate of Operations to enhance communication and direct response to accidents.

The tour of the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Serbia included her being acquainted with the “Ghaiyath” smart patrol, which is considered one of the most advanced security vehicles in the world, and includes smart and advanced systems, including the facial recognition system, the traffic accident system, and the wanted vehicle tracking system, in addition to being acquainted with the system. “Drone Box”, which is a platform for launching automated drones in the Emirate of Dubai, which aims to reduce the response time to very emergency situations, in addition to contributing to the detection of crime.

At the end of her tour, the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Serbia and Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri exchanged commemorative shields.

The visit of the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Serbia to the Dubai Police General Headquarters comes within the framework of her visit to the country as part of her participation in the “World Government Summit”, which was held during the period from 12 to 14 February.