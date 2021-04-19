The Minister of Justice, Martín Soria, affirmed this Sunday that the ruling of the Buenos Aires Appeals Chamber that forces the opening of schools despite the DNU of the national government is “a legal idiot” that “only has one explanation and is political.
Through Twitter, the official questioned that a national government health measure “intends to be suspended by the Buenos Aires Justice, a local jurisdiction, manifestly incompetent to resolve federal issues.”
News in development
AFG

