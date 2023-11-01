Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Earlier this week, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, headed a high-level Emirati delegation to the sister Arab Republic of Egypt to discuss ways to enhance investment cooperation between the two countries and explore opportunities in promising sectors.

The delegation included a number of leaders of prominent national institutions, namely the Holding Company (ADQ), the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and Al Dhahirah Agriculture.

His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi stressed that the visit aims to expand the umbrella of investment cooperation in strategic sectors, stimulate investment opportunities in vital areas, and study opportunities to develop new economic and development partnerships that achieve added value to the economies of the two countries and serve their future directions.

Al Suwaidi added that investment cooperation between the UAE and Egypt is witnessing continued momentum, as the relationship between the two countries is a model of constructive cooperation and joint work in various sectors, which contributes to supporting national economies and achieving the requirements of sustainable development.

His Excellency praised the depth of bilateral relations and the strength of the economic ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt, which are witnessing rapid growth towards unprecedented levels, which contributes to achieving the goals of the development agenda of both countries. He said: “We look forward to developing investment cooperation relations with Egypt in all sectors.” Of common interest by exploring new paths.”

During the visit, His Excellency Al-Suwaidi and the accompanying delegation met with a number of Egyptian officials, investors and entrepreneurs from various sectors, where many important topics were discussed, with the aim of developing new paths for investment cooperation and discussing investment opportunities in sectors including clean energy, transportation, food industries, education, and others.

The joint meetings also witnessed the exploration of many investment opportunities in the sectors of clean energy, transportation, food and agriculture, medicines, infrastructure, real estate, technology, and other sectors, by taking advantage of the strategic advantages enjoyed by the Arab Republic of Egypt.

It is worth noting that the United Arab Emirates is the largest foreign direct investor in Egypt, with 1,250 Emirati companies investing in various economic sectors.