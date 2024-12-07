The Minister of Health of Mazón awards 18.2 million to a businessman from whom they ask for 16 years in prison for corruption

The Department of Health, headed by the popular Marciano Gómez, has awarded 18.2 million euros to the company Kanbanlog SL, owned by Miguel Sanfélix García. The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office requests a total of 16 years in prison from the businessman for the alleged crimes of prevarication, bribery and money laundering in the framework of the ‘Osvaldos case’, an alleged scheme to collect commissions in the Valencian public health system during the autonomous governments. of the PP, in which Sergio Blasco, former managing director of the Provincial Hospital of Valencia and nephew of Rafael Blasco, former popular councilor convicted of the diversion of cooperation funds. Furthermore, as elDiario.es revealed, two consultants of Minister Marciano Gómez paid payments to the alleged corrupt scheme that the investigating judge considered “without justification.” Gómez, according to the transparency portal ‘GVA Oberta’, currently maintains a stake of 1.9 million euros in the company Initiatives Médicas y Farmacéuticas SL, which paid one of the suspicious payments. The head of the Health portfolio already awarded a contract worth 2.3 million euros to the same company last year. Two other businessmen prosecuted in the same case have also received a smaller contract from the General University Hospital of Valencia Consortium (CHGUV).

The winning company is part of the alleged corrupt network that diverted funds from Valencian public health contracts to pay for land, vehicles or luxury trips to the former manager of the Provincial Hospital of Valencia, Sergio Blasco.

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office requests a total of 16 years in prison for Miguel Sanfélix for the alleged crimes of administrative prevarication in medial competition with the crimes of document falsification and embezzlement of public funds, bribery and money laundering. In addition, he is also asked for a fine of four million euros for money laundering and a ban on the exercise of his profession as an administrator for two years.

The “very relevant role” of Miguel Sanfélix

Anti-corruption considers that the businessman used his network of companies to collect alleged commissions from other successful bidders and subcontracted companies, to profit financially “illicitly” and to benefit both the former manager of the CHGUV, Sergio Blasco, and several of the latter’s relatives. or to “managerial personnel of the health administration.”

“Likewise,” adds the indictment from the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, “he used his inactive companies to divert amounts of public money from [la empresa] “Outlog these inactive societies created by himself.”

Anticorruption estimates that it obtained commissions of 275,623 euros. On the other hand, the amount diverted to “other companies in the scheme” amounts to more than 1.6 million euros. The public accusation assigns Miguel Sanfélix a “very relevant role” in the “creation of the corporate network” of the alleged corrupt network for the diversion of money for his own benefit and also for “Sergio Blasco, his relatives and the rest of the accused.” .

Logistics management contract until 2028

The company Kanbanlog SL has won the contract for warehouse management logistics services in the La Fe de València health department, awarded through an open urgent processing procedure.

The firm Eulen SA came in second place in the classification of the offers presented, with a total score awarded by the contracting table of 82.74 points, compared to 98 for Kanbanlog SL.

The award resolution, according to the documentation consulted by this newspaper, was signed on December 2 by Pedro Manuel López Redondo, general director of Economic Management, Contracting and Infrastructure of the Ministry of Health. Miguel Sanfélix’s company thus wins the logistics management contract until 2028, for a total value of 18.2 million, including VAT.

The firm’s income: “alleged commissions,” according to the judge

Kanbanlog SL, according to the investigating judge of the ‘Osvaldos case’, received payments from Outlog SL, another company involved in the plot, even though it did not have staff (it had at most one worker as of 2013). “Most of Kanbanlog’s income is supposed sales commissions to companies in the network itself,” said the instructor of the case. The businessman has, according to the head of the Investigative Court number 6 of Valencia, a “large asset in both real estate and vehicles.”

The investigation of the ‘Osvaldos case’, led by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and the Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit (UDEF) of the National Police, detected emails between Miguel Sanfélix and Sergio Blasco in which data on the billing of Out-Log SL, “without any justification except the agreement between them for the administrator of a company to give explanations to the director of a hospital of the benefits that are going to be obtained by the company.” company to which it has awarded contracts,” says the investigating judge.





The businessman alleged, in statements to this newspaper, that the firm specialized in health logistics is implemented “in practically all hospitals in the Valencian Community” and that it has worked for administrations of different political colors. In fact, the firm obtained an emergency contract from the Pacte del Botànic Government, chaired by the socialist Ximo Puig, during the health crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The summary of the ‘Osvaldos case’ also contains recordings of conversations between Sergio Blasco, the businessman and other members of the alleged plot in which the former manager of the General Hospital states that “he has put a lot into this business” and that “it has given him a 10-year contract to Miguel [Sanfélix]”.

The UDEF also detected a one-day trip to Panama paid to Sergio Blasco for the alleged plot and another to Andorra, the latter trip paid for with funds from the pharmaceutical company Jansen Cilag SA.