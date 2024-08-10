Murashko held a meeting on the organization of medical care in the Kursk region

During his working visit to Kursk Oblast, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko held a meeting on the organization of medical care in the region. This was reported by the press service of the ministry TASS.

Having informed about the event, the department specified that there are now enough medicines, medical products and beds on site to provide assistance to the victims. “There is a sufficient number of personnel, ambulances, everything is provided in full,” Murashko is quoted as saying.

According to the data that the minister cited the day before, 55 people injured in the shelling of the Kursk region were in hospitals, 12 of them in serious condition.

Earlier it became known that the Russian Red Cross (RRC) launched a hotline to search for relatives and friends who could not be contacted amid the events in the Russian border region that was attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.