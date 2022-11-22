With a threat of a strike in Primary Care and multiple concentrations in search of a lower ratio of patients per professional and an increase in Health budget items, the counselor Juan José Pedreño advances that the agreement “will not take long.” This was stated on Tuesday at the inauguration of the seventh scientific conference organized by the Murcian Institute for Biosanitary Research (IMIB). «What I can anticipate is that we will hold permanent meetings with the organizations. Agreements are being reached. All the parties are sensitive, sensible and we are aware of the situation that our health system is going through and we hope to reach a guarantee agreement as soon as possible, “he declared. “There are already agreements on the table. We won’t be long,” he insisted again.

Regarding the protest called this Tuesday in Lorca, the Minister of Health expressed his respect for the decision to demonstrate and reiterated that his Ministry “is working permanently with groups and organizations.” In that same sense, he conveyed his desire to “reach an agreement soon.” “We are aware that Primary Care professionals are the weakest level of care due to the lack of professionals, especially family doctors,” stressed Pedreño, whose sole objective, he said, “is to provide the highest quality of care to patients ».

Given the rebound in coronavirus cases nationwide, the Health Minister assumed that despite the fact that, in the case of the Region of Murcia, cases have increased “up to 20% this week,” he said, hospital occupancy is “steady”. “We have 34 patients admitted to the ward and only one in the ICU”, he recounted at the same time that he called for “prudence”, since “the coronavirus is being associated with other respiratory viruses such as the flu”, he asked in reference, above all, to the older ones.

Likewise, he also pointed out another disease whose transmission is increasing among the child population, such as bronchiolitis. «There are established contingency plans in those hospitals with pediatric units. The templates have been reinforced in the emergency room and the pediatric UCIS », he calmed down. “We have to think that we come from two years of a pandemic in which contact with other viruses has not been the usual,” she added.

Regarding the shortage of some drugs commonly used in pediatrics, he also wanted to send a message of calm. «The Spanish Medicines Agency has informed us of this shortage of amoxicillin, they have sent us some informative notes and we are transferring them to all professionals so that they know how to act and treat those patients who require this drug. There are other alternatives.”