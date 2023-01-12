His Excellency Wupke Hoekstra, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, accompanied by His Excellency Lodi Imbrachts, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the UAE and the accompanying delegation, as part of his official visit to the country.
His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were briefed on what the “Visitors Center” offers of an integrated system and distinguished services for the mosque’s visitors from different cultures, and on the unique experience launched by the center, “The Path of Tolerance”; Which takes the mosque’s visitors with their various cultures on an exceptional journey of discovery, through a pictorial narration of the three sections of the trail, which narrate a path of pioneering achievement in the field of coexistence and tolerance, and opening channels of civilized dialogue between the various cultures of the world.
His Excellency and the accompanying delegation toured the mosque’s halls and external corridors, where they learned about the mosque’s civilized message calling for coexistence, tolerance and openness to the other. emanating from the exploits and values of the founding father, and the great role played by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in introducing the tolerant Islamic culture and promoting civilized communication between different cultures and peoples around the world. In all its corners, and what the mosque contains of unique holdings, and the most wonderful things that Islamic civilization has achieved throughout the ages in terms of arts and engineering designs that met in their different and varied forms in the design of the mosque, to reflect the beauty of the harmony and harmony of cultures in one creative work.
At the end of the visit, His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands was presented with a copy of the book “Spaces of Light”, one of the publications of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre. Which includes a number of distinguished photos and the winner of the “Spaces of Light” award for photography, organized by the Center periodically, and highlighting the aesthetics of Islamic architecture in the mosque.
