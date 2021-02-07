Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Evarist Bartolo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Malta, inaugurated the headquarters of his country’s embassy in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

The opening ceremony was attended by Maria Camilleri Calega, Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to the country and members of the embassy, ​​Alia Al Mahrezi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and a number of members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the state.

In his speech during the opening ceremony, His Excellency Bartolo said: “The presence of his country’s embassy in the Emirates indicates the importance of friendship between the two countries, which we hope will become stronger with the passage of time.” He added that the UAE is a strategic partner of the Republic of Malta, and he expressed his hope. That this partnership be strengthened in the interest of the two friendly countries.

His Excellency extended his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, for his active role in strengthening and developing the relations of the two countries.

For his part, His Excellency Ahmed Al Sayegh said, in a speech on this occasion: “Since the UAE established diplomatic relations with the Republic of Malta in 1973, relations between the two countries have been deepening in all fields and levels, and that the opening of an embassy of the Republic of Malta in Abu Dhabi is an important step in strengthening cooperation And relations between the two countries ».

His Excellency wished the Ambassador of Malta success in her duties as the country’s ambassador to the UAE, and His Excellency thanked and appreciated His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, for his active role in strengthening and developing the relations of the two countries.

His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al Sayegh, Minister of State, welcomed the opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Malta in Abu Dhabi, praising the historical relations between the UAE and the Republic of Malta since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in November 1973.

His Excellency wished Maria Camilleri Caliga success during her tenure as the Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to the country, expressing his aspiration to cooperate with the Maltese embassy in support of the efforts made to develop joint opportunities in the economic, political and cultural fields between the two countries.

This came in the wake of the meeting that His Excellency brought together yesterday with His Excellency Evarist Bartolo, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Malta, where the two sides discussed, during the meeting, opportunities for cooperation in several fields, such as renewable energy, the pharmaceutical sector, fisheries, space, and peace promotion. . In his statements, His Excellency Ahmed Al Sayegh emphasized the depth of economic cooperation between the UAE and Malta, pointing to the increasing growth in investment and trade exchange between the two sides in recent years.

His Excellency said that the total non-oil trade between the two countries increased significantly between 2018 and 2019, and there is also the possibility of increasing growth and opportunities for companies in both the UAE and Malta.

His Excellency touched on the common political interests between the UAE and the Republic of Malta, as he stressed that the two countries have a set of converging views on regional and international issues, and that they have a firm desire to promote peace and stability, especially in the eastern Mediterranean region.

With regard to the “Covid-19” pandemic, His Excellency Ahmed Al Sayegh praised the level of solidarity between the international community, and expressed his hope for strengthening Emirati-Maltese cooperation in this regard .. And His Excellency said, “Despite the difficult period the world is going through due to the (Covid-19) pandemic , However, concerted efforts to get out of this crisis and chart a path of recovery will contribute to the prosperity and progress of our distinguished bilateral relations.