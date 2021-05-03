The now former Minister of Finance and Public Credit of Colombia, Alberto Carrasquilla, at a conference in 2019. Ángeles Rodenas / EFE

Colombian Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla resigned this Monday, a day after President Iván Duque ordered the withdrawal of the tax reform. The bill triggered the days of protests in the country that left at least 19 dead.

“My continuity in government would make it difficult to quickly and efficiently build the necessary consensus,” reads Carrasquilla’s resignation letter. “It is essential to give continuity to the social and economic protection programs that began to expire since last March. On the other hand, in the absence of a gradual and orderly tax reform, the macroeconomic stability of the country would be seriously compromised, ”added the public official.

Duque withdrew his most ambitious project on Sunday after four days of strong street protests. Opposition politicians had asked the minister to resign if he did not want to face a vote of no confidence. Former conservative president Andrés Pastrana also asked him to leave.

