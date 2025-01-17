The Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, announced this Friday that next week will meet with the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE) after his department decided to investigate seven dioceses for participating in sexual conversion courses for LGTBI+ people and that the Bishopric of Segovia defended a parish priest denying communion to a homosexual couple.

Redondo has defended that the Government is going to “generate a dialogue” with the bishops and defend its criteria because, in his opinion, deny communion to two homosexual people It is “clearly unconstitutional.”

“These types of statements and actions are contrary to article 14 of the Constitution,” Redondo said in an interview on TVE’s ’59 seconds’ program, which was reported by Europa Press, where he also assured that it should be the Constitutional Court. which clarifies in a sentence to what extent this denial of communion violates “the principle of equality and non-discrimination.”

According to Redondo, the attitude of the parish priest of Segovia also breaches article 16 of the Magna Carta Because, in his opinion, “it is not being treated in the same way in relation to faith, ideological freedom and conscience.”









«Nor can the Church, although there is no specific law, escape from the constitutional rules, from the principle of equality and non-discrimination of article 14. And, of course, you cannot discriminate against an LGTBI citizen and require him to choose either their faith or because of their sexual condition. This is clearly discriminatory and I hope there will be a complaint,” he explained.

Against therapies

In another order of things, the Ministry of Equality also announced that it is going to investigate the complaint filed by the Spanish Association against Conversion Therapies ‘It is not therapy’, in which it states that in seven Spanish dioceses they are being taught sexual conversion courses and workshops for LGTBI+ people.

Specifically, according to the complaint consulted by Europa Press, ‘It is not therapy’ has denounced a total of seven dioceses: Madrid, Getafe, Alcalá de Henares, Barcelona, ​​Sigüenza-Guadalajara, Valencia and Málaga. Thus, the Ministry is going to analyze its content “to study the actions to promote within the framework of its powers.”