The Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, said Friday that he is necessary to review “in depth” the trial of the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, in the event that important evidence has not been taken into account.

«The cancellation, because probably the Prosecutor’s Office and I also believe that Jennifer Hermoso’s advice has taken into account that there has been a lack of consideration of certain evidence, of certain testimony that were relevant to the process. I think that in that case, if that obvious of certain important evidence has occurred, It is necessary to be reviewed and reviewed in depth«, Said the minister on the request of the Prosecutor’s Office to annul Rubiales and that another one with a magistrate» not vitiated of partiality is celebrated.

This has been revealed Redondo in an interview with RTVE collected by Europa Press. In this sense, the minister recalled that in her day she said that it seemed that the appeal “was appropriate, always from respect for judicial procedures.” “But I think that prosecution’s appeal is very timely”he added.

The Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court has requested Thursday that the trial held against the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales-who was sentenced to 18 months of fine for sexual assault-and that another one with a magistrate with a magistrate “Not vitiated, at least, of appearance of partiality.”









In her appeal, collected by Europa Press, the prosecutor Marta Durántez asks the criminal hall to declare the “nullity of the sentence for helplessness and arbitrariness”, urging to be issued a new one in which “all means of evidence admitted and practiced” are valued.

It was last February when Judge José Manuel Fernández Prieto condemned Rubiales for a crime of sexual assault. However, he acquitted him and the former director of the Spanish team Albert Luque, the former women’s selector Jorge Vilda and the former marketing of the Rubén Rivera Federation, of the crime of coercion.

In his appeal, the Prosecutor’s Office argues that “the judge showed throughout the view a behavior that compromises, at least, the appearance of impartiality.” «The magistrate did not guarantee that the trial was developed in the best conditions communicative, with an imprint of serenity and balance that would have been necessary «, denounce.

“Sometimes it is difficult to respect the Judiciary”

The minister has also addressed the reduction of the condemnation of the rapist of a child under 13 in Navarra by the law of ‘Yes is yes’ and has directly pointed to the Judiciary: “Sometimes it is difficult to respect judicial independence and the Judiciary”he said, when there are “attitudes that generate alarm” like this, or in the case of the judge’s interrogation to actress Elisa Mouliaá for the alleged sexual assault by the export of adding Íñigo Errejón.

For Ana Redondo, These attitudes “are very far from what is the common feeling And the feeling of the vast majority of citizens, which is why they are alarmed, because they are statements and macho attitudes, with a bias that would not have to be incorporated or the interrogation or criteria of the judge when it has to be objective, impartial and assess the evidence as they are «. “It reminded me a lot of a statement also years ago around the MiniFalda, which also generated a lot of alarm,” he stressed.

The head of the equality portfolio believes that “Spanish society has changed, has evolved, has understood that consent is essential in personal relationships, in sexual relations and that the victim does not have to question.”

«Unfortunately, many judges have not yet understood that the law is this and that consent is essential and the victim cannot be systematically questioned. You have to focus on the aggressor, The aggressor must be questionedif they want the aggressor hard, not the victim. I do consider that this type of actions move away from the society of a justice that should be egalitarian justice, a feminist justice, ”he concluded.