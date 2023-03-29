The Government has reacted this Wednesday to the news that Ana Obregón has presented herself as the mother of a newborn girl through a surrogate agreement. A practice consisting of contracting the pregnancy to another woman in exchange for money, which Obregón has carried out in the United States, according to the news released this Tuesday by Hello. The Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, recalled that these types of agreements are not legal in Spain, and she has considered them a “form of violence against women” that feeds on the poverty of pregnant women. In the same scenario, the corridors of the Congress of Deputies, the head of the Treasury, María Jesús Montero, has also censored it and described it as “exploitation of the woman’s body.”

Obregón, who is 68 years old and in 2020 lost his son, Álex Lequio, who was 27 at the time, due to cancer, was photographed by the magazine Hello! leaving with the girl through the door of a medical center, located in Miami, Florida.

The reform of the abortion law, which entered into force on March 1, specifically mentions surrogacy as a form of violence against women. “These practices, although they are already illegal in Spain, where Law 14/2006, of May 26, on assisted human reproduction techniques, considers the contract by which the pregnancy is agreed to be null and void and expresses that the filiation will be determined by childbirth, continue to occur, under the protection of a diverse international regulation, in view of which this practice must be legally recognized as a serious form of reproductive violence, and measures taken in the field of prevention and persecution”, says the norm .

The PP spokesperson in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, has avoided taking a position when asked about it. “It is a complex aspect that deserves deep and serene debates, since it affects many moral, ethical, religious issues, with many opinions on the part of Spanish society”, in addition to involving children, “who have rights that must be guaranteed,” he declared.

Edmundo Bal, deputy parliamentary spokesman for Ciudadanos, has once again urged the Government to regulate the practice with the argument of providing “legal security” to the “rights of minors.” “In the system that Ciudadanos defends, no womb is rented, it is a surrogate pregnancy that is proposed in an altruistic way, which is not through a price,” he said. Vox has corrected his parliamentary spokesperson, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, who had initially stated that his party had not taken a position on the matter, and has rejected the surrogacy through a statement. A position that he already maintained in 2020, when he lamented that in the 21st century the woman’s body was being “commercialized” and “considering children as an object of commerce”.

The spokesperson for the IU in Congress, Enrique Santiago, and for Más Madrid in the capital’s City Hall, Rita Maestre, have also spoken out against the practice. “We are against surrogate management, we are against pregnancies being commodified, pregnancies being sold and bought and the woman’s body used,” said the first. “Giving birth is not buying a baby and pretending to be postpartum. Being mothers and fathers is not a right, it is a desire. No woman can be exploited for someone to buy a human being. Ana Obregón’s controversy reminds us of the injustice of surrogacy,” Maestre wrote on Twitter.