The Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, explained on Wednesday that he does not tolerate the “inconsistencies” in politics when asked at an informative breakfast of Europa Press at the Rosewood Villa Magna Hotel in Madrid for the ongoing judicial investigation of Íñigo Errejón, founder of adding, for sexual assault and complaints in the same sense that ABC revealed from the founder of Pode Complutense of Madrid. Without being a lacerating against his government partner and his ex -partner, Redondo has made it clear that in politics “we must be consistent and exemplary” and that it is clear that in the PSOE when these situations occur radically, those leaders of the formation are radically departed and withdraws them both from the militancy and of any position or organic authority.

Redondo slides in this way that under his criteria he has lacked forcefulness both in adding and in Podemos to face these two cases that overshadow the left in the middle of the 8-M week. In this sense, and to flee any live contradiction after these statements, Redondo has admitted a “great disappointment” with the former socialist minister and former partner, José Luis Ábalos, who is pointed out in published information that made “payments by sex” and hired ‘Escorts’ as well as frequented premises where prostitution could eventually be exercised. Information that has transcended in full deployment of the abolitionist and antiprosity agenda of Ferraz and the Ministry of Equality and that hurts the feminist discourse of the PSOE in the middle of the week of 8-M.

“I had a respect that of course has disappeared”

«A disappointment. The partner and politician had a respect that of course has disappeared. No one puts a gun on the head to enter an electoral list and when you do you have to be aware that you are representing hundreds of thousands of people. You have to be aware of that and have to respond from coherence and exemplarity, ”said the minister.

Redondo has also explained that the government and its department are focused on “combating denialism” of gender and macho violence of the extreme right represented by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, and that, in his opinion, Vox leads in Spain. “When we want we are able to corner the extreme right and get them out of the institutions,” said the minister. The minister has celebrated the renewal of the Pact against Gender Violence that was achieved last week in Congress voted in favor by all parliamentary groups less for Vox.