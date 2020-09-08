Minister arrived to inaugurate Kovid-19 Center Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar is close to Jyotiraditya Scindia. He has joined the BJP by leaving the Congress with him. On Monday, the minister arrived to inaugurate the Kovid-19 Center. After reaching the hospital, the doctors welcomed him. The minister also went inside the hospital with the doctors. Attended the program there. Also took information about the arrangements. During this, he got information that Dr Sonu Patil of Lahar youth, Rahul and his team have transplanted the kidney under Ayushman scheme.

Ministers bowed down to doctors After getting the information about the successful kidney transplant, Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar suddenly bowed down in the feet of Dr Sonu Singh Patil. During this time everyone present was taken aback. For a while, the Energy Minister remained in front of the doctors in such manner. This moment was truly unforgettable for the doctors.

Doctor no less than god Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar said that I have not seen God but doctors are not less than any God, who is saving people’s lives. That is why today I bow to the God of Doctor Rupiah and pray to him to continue to serve people and protect their lives during this transition period.

Pradyuman Singh Tomar used to walk empty foot Actually, Pradyuman Singh Tomar was the food and supplies minister in the then Kamal Nath government. After joining the BJP, he used to walk empty foot. The minister used to go to meet the people of his area empty-handed. He was determined that till the problem of water in the area would not go away, then I would not wear slippers. Jyotiraditya Scindia and CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who visited Gwalior in the past, wore them on the stage. Also said that now the problem of the area will be solved.

Cleaning the sewer and toilet When Tomar was the Minister of Food and Supplies in the then Kamal Nath government, he used to go out to clean the drain and drains. While being a minister, he used to get into the sewer by himself and take out the mud. Not only this, he has cleaned the toilet many times. Due to these reasons, the minister is always in the headlines.

