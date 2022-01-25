The price changes, which are implemented with immediate effect, include a sharp increase in the prices of agricultural consumption from 1.6 pounds per kilowatt to nine pounds, and they also include large increases for domestic consumption as well.

Abdullah told Reuters that it is difficult for the government in the current circumstances to provide support in the old way. He added that the government is studying investment projects in solar and wind energy, but it is facing difficulty because of the subsidies.

The Sudanese electricity network suffers from decades of neglect and the difficulty of paying the costs of fuel and spare parts, which led to long blackouts during the summer months of this year.

In 2020, Sudan eliminated fuel subsidies and sharply reduced flour subsidies as part of reforms pursued by the International Monetary Fund.

Abdullah said the new price changes mean subsidies are cut on average to 69 percent from 95 percent, as part of a three-year program to lift subsidies. He said electricity production would cost $2.4 billion in total this year.

He stated that the government kept higher subsidy rates for the lower categories of consumption, in order not to burden low-income families with burdens.

The authorities first raised prices earlier this month, but the country’s sovereign council suspended the measures following protests.