UNN: a scandal arises in Ukraine because of the Minister of Education who failed to pass the state language test

A scandal arises in Ukraine because of the Minister of Education Oksen Lisovoy, who did not pass the state language exam. This is a violation of the law “On the Cabinet of Ministers”, which, among other things, stipulates the obligation of government candidates to confirm knowledge of the Ukrainian language, reports UNN.

Mandatory testing is carried out before appointment to a position, but Lisovoy did not do this during the entire six months of his tenure. The minister, according to the Ukrainian publication, “did not care about the country’s legislation,” and the legitimacy of his appointment can be considered questionable.

Earlier, the Minister of Education of Ukraine was accused of plagiarizing his scientific dissertation: parts of the text in the work were borrowed from other studies, and to bypass the verification system, he allegedly used the replacement of Ukrainian letters with English ones.

Lisovoy took up the post of Minister of Education of Ukraine on March 21.