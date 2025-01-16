The Minister of Education of Mazón went home to Alicante on DANA day with the majority of schools open

The Minister of Education of the Government of Carlos Mazón confirmed this Thursday in the control session at the Consell de las Corts Valencianes that on October 29, the day of the catastrophic DANA, he went to his home in San Vicent del Raspeig (Alicante) while the schools remained open and the University of Valencia had closed its facilities with prior notice to its entire educational community. “I had things in Alicante because Aemet itself was saying that the storm was going to Cuenca,” Councilor José Antonio Rovira justified.

Gerard Fullana, deputy of Compromís, has shown the internal report of the Generalitat on the use of the official vehicle of the minister that day. The document, to which elDiario.es has had access, details the chronology of that day of the vehicle, a Ford Mondeo. The official agenda of the councilor, available on the transparency portal ‘GVA Oberta’, indicates that Rovira only had a meeting of the full Council of the Council scheduled early in the morning at the Palau de la Generalitat.

“He went to the plenary session of the Consell and at 1:00 p.m., according to this document that you have not disavowed, he told the driver ‘take me to Sant Vicent [del Raspeig] when Chiva was flooding,” Gerard Fullana snapped. The Compromís deputy has reproached the Minister of Education for “operating like a normal day” on October 29 and has assured that “he forced his driver to return to the Silla track at the worst possible moment.”

“You went home and Mazón went to Ventorro, we all know how Mazón left Ventorro,” added Fullana, who in addition to accusing the minister of “carelessness” also recalled that the University of Valencia (UV) had suspended the classes due to the Aemet alert, unlike the Department of Education with the educational centers.

Minister Rovira, for his part, has hid behind the fact that his department “did not receive any communication from the university because it is autonomous.” Of the 60,000 people to whom the UV had notified of the suspension of classes, “it seems that you are the only one who did not find out, Minister of Universities,” added Fullana.

The Compromís parliamentarian has also criticized Rovira’s “regrettable” behavior during the last plenary session of the regional chamber, which led to the momentary suspension of the session to calm things down after some controversial gestures by the councilor. “If the model of this Government is Carlos Mazón, I am not surprised that the councilors behave like you,” Fullana told him.