The Minister of Education and Culture of the Region of Murcia, María Isabel Campuzano, insisted this Tuesday, in statements to the Public Square program, of Onda Regional de Murcia, that she is not going to be vaccinated against Covid-19. As he explained, he “personally” distrusts these vaccines, although he did not recommend people not to administer the dose because he does not want to have that responsibility.

Campuzano did not want to state the “personal” reasons that led him to make that decision, but considers that it would not be honest if he made “a defense of the vaccine” and then did not get vaccinated. In this sense, he said that if in the end “he really saw the result that after the vaccination this has been solved, the crisis has been saved and that it has no side effects”, in that case he would agree to receive the puncture. Along these lines, he pointed out that he does not question vaccines in general, but rather distrusts vaccines against Covid-19. “I am not against the evolution of species nor have I returned to Atapuerca, or anything like that,” concluded the counselor.

Criticisms of the PSOE



The deputy of the Socialist Parliamentary Group in the Regional Assembly, Antonio Espín, considered this Tuesday “a recklessness” to leave the Ministry of Education “in the hands of a denier and anti-vaccine person.” For this reason, he criticized the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras.

“In his obsession to remain in San Esteban, López Miras did not hesitate to discredit the name of the Region and the institutions themselves, making use of bad practices to guarantee his continuity at the head of the Executive,” he said.