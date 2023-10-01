His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, witnessed the closing ceremony of the National Artificial Intelligence Championship 2023 competitions organized by the Ministry, at the University of Sharjah in cooperation with the University’s College of Computing and Informatics, where he honored the winning students who competed in 17 competitions, in addition to honoring the arbitration and supervision committees. Organization and volunteers.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Amna Al-Dahak Al-Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Welfare and Capacity Building Sector at the Ministry of Education, Professor Dr. Hamid Majoul Al-Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah, Professor Dr. Yousef Al-Hayek, Deputy Director for Academic Affairs at the University of Sharjah, and Professor Dr. Abbas Amira, Dean of the College of Computing and Informatics at the University of Sharjah. In addition to a large crowd of officials, students, academics and specialists in the field of artificial intelligence.

His Excellency congratulated the students who won the competitions that were held in a distinguished and stimulating organizational atmosphere, praising their performance and the high levels of competitiveness they demonstrated in their quest to win the competition.

His Excellency pointed out the necessity of innovation and creativity in the field of artificial intelligence and robotics, as it is one of the basic areas of knowledge that the country attaches special importance to, especially within the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.

His Excellency stressed the importance of investing in education based on advanced technology, discovering talented students and developing their abilities, so that educational institutions become an incubating environment for creativity and innovation.

His Excellency said: “Our wise leadership is directed to build generations that possess the skill, knowledge and ability to enhance the country’s competitiveness in all fields. Artificial intelligence and robotics represent one of the fields that we in the Ministry of Education took the initiative to include within the educational system in a sound and thoughtful manner, based on our belief in the necessity of being the first to be proactive in Employing it to enhance the quality of life and achieve sustainability of capabilities.”

His Excellency added: “This championship contributes to qualifying students in the fields of advanced sciences to be able to continue the process of comprehensive and sustainable development that the country is witnessing. We will continue to work to support such competitions within the framework of our keenness to provide a pioneering model for society, and to provide opportunities for learning, creativity and innovation for students to be able to To employ these sciences in their academic journey and practical career efficiently and competently.”

In detail, 750 male and female students from various educational levels in public and private schools across the country participated in the competition, in addition to 218 male and female supervisors, and 200 volunteers and arbitrators. The number of gold medal winners in the tournament reached 36 male and female students, including nine individual winners and seven teams. The Ministry of Education works to train the winners and prepare them for international participation.

The competitions were designed according to specific standards, during which the focus was on sustainable competitions and programs in line with the country’s goals, while the focus was on open-source competitions with the aim of discovering different student talents and identifying distinguished students to be sponsored, nominated, and prepared to participate in competitions at the global level.

The competition included four main categories: robotics, programming, artificial intelligence, and open source applications.

The participating students competed in 17 diverse competitions, including Robocap competitions, which focused on testing students’ talents and creativity in the areas of robot design, and programming competitions, which focused on a group of broader programming languages, in addition to artificial intelligence competitions and open source applications competitions, which were added in this year’s session. Of heroism.

In turn, Dr. Amna Al-Dahhak Al-Shamsi congratulated the winning students for their success and distinction, and their leadership in the competitions, thus adding a new group of talented students with whom the country can compete in international forums, appreciating at the same time the students’ products, performance, and pioneering thought, and the added value of these competitions in shaping the features of More creative and innovative in the artificial intelligence sector.

She stressed the Ministry of Education’s keenness to invest in students who represent an important pillar of the country’s progress, and in this context we are working to develop the Artificial Intelligence series as a tool for discovering and empowering promising students in the field of artificial intelligence, and we look forward to educating and preparing them for local and international competitions in the fields of intelligence. And to follow up and nurture the talents of distinguished students by involving them in several different programs concerned with personal and professional development, in addition to preparing them for postgraduate studies and future specializations required in the labor market by providing them with the required experiences and skills that they need to be able to compete and represent the country in all forums.”

Professor Dr. Youssef Al-Hayek, in his opening speech during the ceremony honoring the winners of the competition, thanked the Ministry of Education for choosing the University of Sharjah to be the venue for hosting the activities of the National Championship for Artificial Intelligence, and appreciated the existing cooperation between the Ministry and the university, stressing that the championship plays a pivotal role in spreading the university’s vision for the future. Artificial intelligence, and strengthening its commitment to research, supporting and developing youth skills in this field.

He stressed that the rapid development in the field of artificial intelligence requires all of us to support such competitions and encourage students to participate in them with the aim of developing their skills in this vital field.

He added that the field of artificial intelligence is not linked to a specific age, but is a field open to all ages and stages of life, and this opens the way for discovering a larger number of talented and distinguished people in this field in preparation for nurturing them and working to develop their talents and develop them through study.

By organizing these competitions on a regular basis, the Ministry aims to empower, nurture and guide students and gifted people, to stimulate knowledge production and global competitiveness, in line with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to work to transform the UAE into a global leader in the field of artificial intelligence in the future, through investment. In individuals and different sectors.