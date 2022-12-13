It’s official. The Minister of Education communicated this Tuesday to the directors of the branch, meeting at the Sectoral Conference, what her senior officials already anticipated ten days ago to her regional counterparts. Pilar Alegría has decided to delay the implementation of the new EBAU, the selectivity adapted to the Lomloe contents, for one year: it will finally be until June 2028. The first to inaugurate the future university entrance exam will no longer be the students who now they are in the second year of ESO, as announced at the end of July, but those who are in first.

In fact, it was the autonomous governments themselves, the representatives of 15 of the 17 communities -all except Madrid and Castilla y León-, who asked last December 2, during a technical meeting with the ministry, to delay the implementation of the new EBAU for the many discrepancies on the proposed model and to allow time to try to reach a greater consensus. Alegría anticipated a few hours after accepting the demand, because the one-year postponement will allow us to see how the new teaching style implemented from this course with Lomloe evolves, focused on learning by skills rather than rote.

Madrid and Castilla y León did not join the general demand, not because the postponement did not seem good to them, but because they are not willing to negotiate anything with Education, neither now nor later, unless the selectivity becomes a single national test, a request that socialists and nationalists discard. In fact, what they transferred was the official position of the PP, which announced that it will no longer participate in any technical panel for the design of the new EBAU unless it is to implement the single state test.

The massive petition came after teachers of Language and Literature, Philosophy, selectivity examiners, writers and even the Royal Spanish Academy asked the Ministries of Education and Universities to reconsider the exam reform proposed in the draft given to to know in July, for understanding that it lowered the level of demand and the knowledge of the students on these subjects.

No transition period



Alegría not only delays the implementation of the new EBAU for one year but, following the majority criteria, it accepts that the changes that these tests will undergo in the next five years, until the final reform, will be minimal. The transition period provided for in the draft (2024 to 2026) comes to nothing.

Its great novelty was the implementation of the ‘light’ version of the controversial general academic maturity test, which would initially merge the subjects of Spanish Language and Foreign Language and Literature into a single exam with short questions, but this format is no longer used. will be used until the transformation of 2028. In other words, the EBAU for the next five years will be very similar to the current one, with the probable change of reintroducing History of Philosophy in the common tests, rescued as a compulsory subject in the second year of Baccalaureate by the Lomloe, and the progressive introduction of competency-type exercises.

The reconsideration made official today by the Education Sectoral Conference includes a third change to the July draft. The general maturity test, which planned to merge by 2027 all common subjects -Spanish Language and Literature, Foreign Language (and co-official if any), History of Spain and History of Philosophy-, will no longer account for 75% of the note from the EBAU, as the summer draft said, but when the new format is implemented, if it is finally implemented, it would be worth 60%.