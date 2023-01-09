The Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, discussed with the Minister of Education of the Sultanate of Oman, Dr. Madiha bint Ahmed Al Shaibaniyah, the aspect of cooperation between the two countries in the field of education, and ways to enhance, develop and support it, in a way that contributes to achieving common development goals towards a more prosperous future. for the two brotherly countries.

The meeting, which was held in Muscat, is the culmination of cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries and the consolidation of their historical relations. Said Sultan of Oman, which devotes common aspirations to the sustainability of cooperation and coordination in various fields.

Dr. Madiha bint Ahmed Al-Shaibaniyah was briefed on the goals and objectives of the “Mohammed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher”, which is characterized by thought and approach, and celebrates the teacher, promotes his idea, explores the distinguished, and gives him attention, appreciation and support, which enhances his pioneering role in raising generations, and consolidating educational and educational goals. An invitation was also extended to the side. Omani to participate in the award.

Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi also reviewed, during the meeting, the development witnessed by the educational sector in the country, and the educational paths applied, in addition to discussing and exchanging experiences in the field of developing curricula for various educational stages, the results of participating in international tests, and the importance of training and empowering teachers. For their pivotal role in the success of the educational process, and the mechanisms for evaluating the past and future educational system.

The two sides agreed on the importance of technical and vocational education, the need to strengthen partnership with the private sector, and the signing of a memorandum of understanding that includes cooperation in the field of technical and vocational education and training, the development of educational curricula, digital transformation and educational platforms, and the educational control system in the UAE was also reviewed.

The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary for Academic Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Al Mualla, the Assistant Undersecretary for the Supervision Sector, Sheikha Kholoud Saqr Al Qasimi, and the Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher, Dr. Hamad Ahmed Al Darmaki.