The Minister of Education, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, stressed the need to establish a specialized national team from several agencies to conduct a feasibility study to explore the required transformations in post-“Covid-19” education, and to prepare a joint research study between the Ministries of Education and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, with the support of From universities, to explore how to activate behavioral changes, with the aim of bringing about changes in cultural attitudes towards waste, recycling and improving environmental health.

This came during his participation in the UNESCO Global Conference on Education for Sustainable Development, which was held from 17 to 19 May, in cooperation between UNESCO and the Federal Ministry of Education and Scientific Research in Germany, with the participation of 81 ministers of education, 2,500 specialists, experts and participants from different countries of the world.

The conference aims to raise awareness and introduce the new education framework for 2030, which focuses on promoting education for sustainable development.

Al-Hammadi said, “The national strategies of the UAE are in line with the outcomes of the conference, because it is one of the countries taking the initiative in prior commitment to all the visions, plans, strategies and general goals that it calls for. This is evidenced by the increase in global awareness of education for sustainable development ».

He added that this falls within the framework of strengthening the UAE’s initiatives in the five priority areas of work of education for sustainable development for the year 2030, which are: advancing policies, transforming learning environments, building the capacity of teachers, empowering and mobilizing youth, taking action in societies, and monitoring their progress.

Al-Hammadi emphasized the integration of the framework of the fourth goal of the sustainable development goals, and the fields of work of education for sustainable development 2030 in the national educational agenda of the state by affirming the need for fair quality opportunities for education from a comprehensive and lifelong educational perspective, considering education as a basic human rights and public interest.

He pointed out that the National Agenda for Vision 2021 emphasizes the development of a first-class educational system, explaining that there will be significant investments to encourage and enhance enrollment in schools for pre-school and basic education (Baraem Al Mustaqbal Project). It also seeks to ensure that students in the UAE are among the best in the world, and that its education system is the first in the world.

He pointed to the design of the newly developed agenda and strategic plan of the Ministry of Education, to achieve education goals that are fully in line with the UAE Vision 2021 and the goals of education for sustainable development.

Procedures have also been put in place to ensure that initiatives and programs are constantly updated to meet national aspirations, indicating that the federal and local government agencies responsible for education are working to achieve a rich and diverse educational system, as public and private schools offer more than 17 curricula, all of which serve the national framework for education and the centenary. UAE.

