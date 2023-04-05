The Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, confirmed that the Ministry of Economy has taken several measures to address the problem of privacy and security of consumer data in not using it for the purposes of promotion and telemarketing by some companies, including presenting the issue of confronting annoying marketing communications in the UAE at the second meeting of the committee. supreme consumer protection. The minister revealed, in a written response to a parliamentary question he received from a member of the Federal National Council, Adnan Hamad Al-Hammadi, during the council session held this evening, about the mechanisms used by the ministry to ensure companies comply with consumer data security protection, that the Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection recommended the development of a new policy in coordination With local economic departments and concerned authorities to confront annoying marketing calls, the ministry also presented its vision in this regard, which included proposing organizational and technical solutions that require the cooperation of relevant national authorities, such as the economic development departments in the country, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, and the digital government.

The minister said, “These solutions were based on experiences from countries such as the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and others, and in coordination with the ministry, the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi and the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, along with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government, have implemented specific mechanisms to address annoying marketing communications.” The Ministry also consulted with representatives of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Departments of Economic Development to set procedures and implementation steps to issue a policy to confront communications.