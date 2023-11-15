The Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, visited the Dubai Airshow and inspected a number of pavilions of national airlines at the exhibition, most notably Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways, to learn about the innovative and advanced solutions they offer and distinguished services that contribute to enhancing the future. The aviation sector in the UAE and the world. Bin Touq also went to the UAE Space Agency’s pavilion to learn about a variety of small and medium-sized pioneering projects in the field of space, and their role in supporting the UAE’s position as one of the leading countries in developing space technology.

He met with the Minister of Economy, the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Kingdom of Morocco, Riad Mazour, the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Denis Manturov, and the Minister of Defense Procurement of the United Kingdom, James Cartledge.

The Minister of Economy stressed that “Emirati-Moroccan relations are historical relations based on distinguished fraternal ties and fruitful cooperation, and are characterized by continuous development in all strategic sectors, especially economic and commercial, within the framework of the keenness of the leadership of the two brotherly countries to strengthen the bonds of these relations and raise them to new levels of growth and prosperity.” “In a way that serves the future aspirations and visions of the two countries.”

During their meeting, the Emirati and Moroccan sides discussed providing more opportunities and supporting capabilities to enhance and expand the business of Emirati companies operating in the Moroccan market, as well as the importance of exporters and importers in Morocco benefiting from the unique strategic location that the Emirates possesses as a global center for trade, in addition to the fact that it enjoys… Through partnerships and commercial agreements with many strategic markets regionally and globally.

Bin Touq also emphasized the depth and strength of the historical relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen joint cooperation in priority sectors, and agreed on the importance of exploring more promising economic opportunities in the markets of the two countries, in addition to working to conclude new economic partnerships during the coming period, especially in the sectors of the new economy, especially the financial sector, technology and advanced science. , industry, renewable energy, e-commerce, logistics and supply chains.

Bin Touq also discussed, with the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, mechanisms for strengthening economic ties between Abu Dhabi and Moscow, and moving joint cooperation relations to more momentum levels.

Space sector

Dubai Airshow 2023 will highlight the space sector through a range of initiatives, including a dedicated space experiments area, a missions programme, and an updated two-day events programme. This edition of the exhibition will host the largest space pavilion in its history, where leading institutions in the space sector will showcase the latest technologies and solutions in this field, to highlight their role in advancing innovation and sustainability in the space sector.