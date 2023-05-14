His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, Minister of Economy, during his meeting with His Excellency Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf today at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy in Dubai, discussed ways to enhance the efforts of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries at the economic and development levels, and exchange experiences in priority sectors. And mechanisms for the transformation of Gulf economies towards new sectors.

His Excellency Minister Al-Marri stressed that the UAE is keen to support the bonds of joint Gulf cooperation, and to enhance the process of transforming the Gulf economies towards new sectors as an urgent priority to achieve the goals of sustainable development in a way that guarantees the achievement of sustainable prosperity and prosperity for the Gulf peoples.

His Excellency said: We look forward to creating more effective paths to achieve Gulf economic integration, supporting new business models, including start-ups and family businesses, and providing all the necessary ingredients for the growth of their activities and maximizing their contribution to supporting the gross domestic product of the Gulf economies and creating sustainable job opportunities.

For his part, His Excellency Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi praised the great efforts made by the Ministry of Economy in supporting and strengthening the process of joint Gulf action to achieve more cooperation and integration among the GCC countries, in order to achieve the directives and visions of the GCC leaders.

His Excellency Bin Touq, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, briefed him on the most prominent developments in the economic environment of the UAE during the past period, in order to create an economic climate supportive of business growth and prosperity, and attract investments, in implementation of the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership in light of the fifty goals and the determinants of the UAE Centennial 2071. And that is by allowing foreign ownership to reach 100%, issuing a system of legislation to protect intellectual property, and launching an ambitious strategy to attract talents and minds in all sectors to enhance the country’s position as a permanent center for creativity and innovation.

It is noteworthy that non-oil trade exchanges between the UAE and the GCC countries reached more than 281 billion dirhams during 2022, achieving a growth of 14% compared to 2021, and by 23% compared to 2019.