Germany is facing a “serious situation” as Gazprom cuts energy supplies through the Nord Stream pipeline. This statement was made on July 25 by German Economy Minister Robert Habeck to the news service. Tagesschau.

The minister drew attention to the fact that as a result of the reduction in supplies, the country is likely to face a shortage of gas and the need to save energy resources.

“We will not have gas in excess,” the politician warned.

According to Habek, if Germany fails to reduce gas consumption by 15-20% and fully provide critical infrastructure, including hospitals, it may face a reduction in the supply of blue fuel to industrial facilities.

On July 25, the press service of the Gazprom company said that the operation of another Siemens gas turbine engine would be stopped at the Portovaya compressor station of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. The press service also added that the daily capacity of the Portovaya station from July 27 will be up to 33 million cubic meters. m.

On the same day, the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection reacted to Gazprom’s statement, saying that it sees no technical reasons for reducing gas supplies via Nord Stream.

Earlier, on June 14 and 15, Gazprom announced the shutdown of first two, and then another gas pumping units serving Nord Stream. The decision was made, among other things, because of the situation with Siemens turbines, which the German company could not return due to sanctions against Moscow.

On July 17, it became known that the Canadian side sent the turbines that were under maintenance there to Germany. Later, on July 21, German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habek confirmed that the turbine had been delivered to Germany.

The turbine was supposed to be sent to Russia on July 23, but this was not possible. The German side stated that the problem was allegedly in the absence of customs documents from the Russian side.

On July 25, Gazprom said that they had received documents from the Canadian authorities on turbines from Siemens and studied them. Also on Monday, Siemens Energy said it received all the necessary documentation from the German government to transport the turbine to Russia early last week. At the same time, they noted that there were not enough customs documents for the import of the turbine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the situation around Nord Stream on July 25 and said that the turbine for the gas pipeline would be installed after all the formalities and debugging of the technological process. In addition, Peskov recalled that even in difficult times, the Russian side continued to fulfill its supply obligations. The decline in supplies is due to illegal restrictions imposed by the Europeans and, in particular, Germany, he added.