The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles visits this Tuesday, at 16.15, the submarine S-81 ‘Isaac Peral’, which was launched last Friday in the Navantia shipyards, in Cartagena. It is the first of the S-80 series for the Navy that Navantia is going to launch and that for its design has opted for the NASA Systems Engineering Manual, which defines the necessary processes and milestones for required revision.

The purpose of the S-80 program is to try to provide state-of-the-art ships that would give the Navy a technological advantage in an unpredictable environment and to train the national industry to design and build a type of ship that is only available to a small group. of countries, according to Navantia. The program represents a before and after in Spanish shipbuilding. The ship resulting from this project is considered one of the most advanced conventional submarines (those not equipped with nuclear propulsion) in the world.

Inside it will have unique technologies, such as an innovative system to perform patrols underwater for more than 15 days without the need to go afloat, and will allow the Navy to make an abysmal leap in terms of capabilities, reinforcing an underwater weapon in which today it only has two submarine veterans, the ‘Galerna’ and the aforementioned ‘Tramontana’.

In parallel, Navantia is already working on the other ships in the program: the S-82 is works in the manufacture of non-resistant structures and the shipment of tanks in all sections and begun pre-assembly of pipes and equipment. In the S-83 the resistant hull was finished and the steel works have begun: construction of tanks, manufacture and assembly of idlers and supports. While in the S-84 the production of resistant hull frames has begun.

The army will start operations with the S-81 ‘Isaac Peral’ in February or March 2023. Later, the S-82 ‘Narciso Monturiol’ will arrive, in December 2024; the S-83 ‘Cosme García’, in October 2026; and the S-84 ‘Mateo García de los Reyes’, in February 2028.