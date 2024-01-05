The head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Umerov told his colleague from Poland about the situation on the front line

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, told his colleague from Poland, Vladislav Kosinyak-Kamysh, about the situation on the front line. He wrote about this on social networks X (formerly Twitter).

“A productive conversation took place with the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz,” he wrote.

He also congratulated his Polish colleague on his appointment and provided an update on the situation on the front line, he said. In addition, Umerov invited Kosinyak-Kamysh to Kyiv.

In addition, the Ukrainian minister thanked Warsaw for its desire to strengthen its role in coalitions of opportunities, which, according to him, will contribute to the security of Europe and the national interests of Poland.

Earlier, ex-commander of the Polish ground forces Waldemar Skrzypczak spoke about the course of hostilities. According to him, at the moment Ukraine is only capable of defending itself, since Russia’s advantage is too great.