Kyiv, according to the results of the meeting of the Contact Group for Assistance to Ukraine in the Ramstein format, will receive new supplies of artillery shells, as well as missiles for air defense systems. The Minister of Defense of the Republic, Rustem Umerov, announced this on March 19.

“Ammunition is what our soldiers critically need. They will! This was the main topic of the meeting. Partners announced aid packages that included artillery shells [калибра] 155 mm, 152 mm, 105 mm and others. There will be more missiles for our air defense systems,” the Ukrainian minister said on the social network Facebook (owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

Umerov also noted that Kyiv continues to cooperate with Western countries on the supply of F-16 fighters.

“We are actively working with all the partners involved: the USA, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Romania and others, so that the planes end up in Ukraine as soon as possible,” he added.

In addition, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine said that he met with Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown to discuss further plans to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with ammunition and infrastructure.

Earlier that day, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Germany would provide Ukraine with a new aid package worth €500 million. The new aid package, among other things, includes the transfer to Kiev of 100 armored infantry vehicles, 100 vehicles, the supply of ammunition, as well as the transfer of 10 thousand artillery pieces. shells from Bundeswehr stocks.

At the same time, Canadian Minister of National Defense William Blair said that Canada would allocate more than 40 million Canadian dollars ($29.5 million) for the purchase of shells for Ukraine as part of the Czech initiative.

Prior to this, on March 11, the director of the US Intelligence Community, Avril Haines, said that the military potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was noticeably deteriorating during the current hostilities. According to her, the reduction in military assistance to the Kyiv regime from Western countries also negatively affects the position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces militants.

Earlier, on March 6, the head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, Alexander Mikhailov, in a conversation with Izvestia, noted that Washington is making statements about the presence of military plans in Kyiv that will contribute to victory in the conflict, against the backdrop of an understanding of Ukraine’s loss.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.