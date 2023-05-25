The President of Ukraine Zelensky said that the Minister of Defense of Sweden Jonsson arrived in Kyiv

Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson has arrived in Kyiv. About this on Thursday, May 25, wrote President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his Telegram channel.

The parties discussed the possibility of Sweden’s participation in the aviation coalition and the launch of a training program for Ukrainian pilots. The Ukrainian president also thanked Sweden for joining the international tank coalition and transferring 10 Leopard-2 tanks.

Earlier, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, during a visit to Sweden, called on Stockholm to transfer Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine. Among other things, the parties discussed Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. The speaker of the Rada noted that Kyiv expects to start negotiations on membership by the end of 2023.

The fact that the Swedish government decided to send Ukraine 10 Leopard tanks became known in March. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin also said that Norway will transfer two NASAMS air defense systems to Kyiv.