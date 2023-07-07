Iván Velásquez, in Washington, on November 29, 2022. Alex Brandon (AP)

Defense Minister Iván Velásquez believes that Sergeant Ghislaine Karina Ramírez bears part of the responsibility for her kidnapping last Monday in Arauca. “She [estaba] alone, with her children, in her vehicle, traveling, in an area where the National Liberation Army is known to be present [ELN]. That is an act of imprudence”, he declared this Friday to various media in Buenaventura (Valle del Cauca). Likewise, the minister commented in an interview with W Radio that it is “very likely” that the sergeant is still in Colombia and that there are no indications of a possible transfer of her to Venezuela, a country in which the ELN also operates.

Ramírez and his children, ages six and eight, disappeared last Monday. They were moving through the department of Arauca, bound for the municipality that gives its name to the department, when no more was heard from them. Two days later, the Army referred to the kidnapping of the military and pointed to the ELN as the armed group that could be behind her. “We hold the Eastern War Front of the ELN responsible for the life and physical integrity of our non-commissioned officer and minors,” read a statement released by the Eighth Division on Wednesday.

The kidnapping occurred one day before the ELN gave the order to cease all offensive operations as of July 6, as provided for in the 180-day ceasefire that it signed with the government in early June. Although the ceasefire takes full effect as of August 3, the news from the sergeant has raised the tension. “You cannot talk about peace and simultaneously kidnap a woman and her little children,” remarked Velásquez on Wednesday. The ELN has remained silent, despite the fact that the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace asked it to comment on the matter.

Velásquez has emphasized this Wednesday that members of the public forces must take “minimum preventive measures” when they take days off. “They must be very careful, this is how they have been instructed by the commanding general (…) we know in which territories there is behavior of this nature that is taken advantage of by illegal groups,” he commented. In response to inquiries from journalists, he has added that it is not his intention to “insinuate” that Ramírez led to his kidnapping. “What I am saying is that all officials must take the necessary precautions,” he declared.

After the controversy generated, the minister pointed out that one of the journalists in Buenaventura asked him if the sergeant had committed an act of “lightness”. “I replied that she had not acted prudently because all members of the public force had to be careful when moving, especially in areas where the risk is increased,” has underlined on Twitter. In addition, he has clarified that his comment should not be used “to divert responsibility for the kidnapping that is attributed without nuance to the illegal armed organization.”

Illegal retentions of people have skyrocketed in recent months. Between January and May alone, the Police have registered 152 – in 2022, there were 203 cases throughout the year. The ELN’s chief negotiator, Pablo Beltrán, said hours after the signing of the June agreement that the kidnappings of civilians are part of the financing of the guerrillas and that they will be maintained “for now” because suspending them has not been part of the dialogues carried out until the moment.

