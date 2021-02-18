Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation Olga Lyubimova expressed her condolences in connection with the death of the People’s Artist of the RSFSR Andrei Myagkov, reported in the press service of the ministry.

According to her, the actor had a bright unique talent and was devoted to his beloved work. She emphasized that the artist “felt his heroes like no one else” and created images on the screen and stage that have admired more than one generation of connoisseurs of cinema and dramatic art.

Lyubimova also noted the charm and creative energy of Myagkov. She added that in the role of Zhenya Lukashin in the Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath, which brought the artist nationwide fame! Myagkov managed to convey “the strength and romanticism of a male character, the ability to act and high feelings.”

Earlier, many famous people have already expressed their condolences on the death of the artist – Svetlana Nemolyaeva, Lev Leshchenko, Valentina Talyzina and others.

Soviet and Russian actor Andrei Myagkov died at the age of 82. According to preliminary data from the Telegram channel Mash, the cause of death of the People’s Artist of the RSFSR was acute heart failure. According to the channel, Myagkov was found unconscious by his wife, theater and film actress Anastasia Voznesenskaya. The artist died at home in Moscow before the arrival of an ambulance.