Crimean Minister of Culture Arina Novoselskaya swore during a government meeting via video link. She was outraged by the non-working equipment, reports “Kryminform” in its Telegram-channel.

The minister interrupted the speech of the head of Crimea Sergei Aksenov with the phrase “** your mother, they put it like a monkey.” The head of the region was indignant and asked Novoselskaya to calm down. “Arina Vadimovna, calm down, what are you doing there? What, in general or what? ” – said Aksenov and asked Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Nazarov, who is in charge of the Ministry of Culture, to conduct an official investigation.

The head of the Ministry of Culture apologized to the meeting participants. “My car has turned off, Sergei Valerievich,” she explained.

In December 2020, the head of the labor inspectorate of Crimea, Igor Zvorsky, did not notice the turned on microphone and swore at a meeting with the head of the republic. Aksenov asked the official to turn off the speakerphone.