Juan David Correa (Bogotá, 47 years old), Minister of Culture of Colombia, has arrived in Madrid with an agenda full of meetings to be resolved in 48 hours. This Tuesday he met with Ernest Urtasun, his Spanish counterpart, to ask for advice on how to adapt the Artist Statute in his country and, incidentally, copy the model of the Young Cultural Bonus. But he knows that there is an issue that he will not be able to ignore in this marathon of meetings that ends this Wednesday, which has been a headache for the Colombian and Spanish governments for decades: what is going to happen to the galleon Saint Joseph? That Spanish ship sunk by cannon fire in 1708 by the British admiral Charles Wagner off the coast of Cartagena de Indias that disputed the diplomacy of both countries, but also the treasure hunters.

“This is an archaeological wreck, it is not a colonial treasure,” says Correa in a conversation with EL PAÍS prior to his meeting with Urtasun. “You have to treat it with that sense of archaeological research.” Here is the first difference that the government of leftist Gustavo Petro makes when addressing the elephant in the room. Former president Juan Manuel Santos made this discovery an emblem of part of his cultural management. He referred to the ship as “a Colombian treasure.” He proposed an extraction in collaboration with a private company to which he guaranteed payment for its work with part of what was extracted from the bottom of the sea, with the support of a national law, and against the criteria of UNESCO. .

More information

Correa avoids speaking in terms of property. “It could not be decisive in saying whether or not it is ours,” he states at first, and then remembers that “the galleon is in Colombian territorial waters,” and therefore, “within the Colombian State.” From this premise, he builds a new story around the ship. It is the State, specifically the Colombian Navy, who is in charge of the expeditions and dives in an area that has become a state secret. “In April or May, everything will depend on the state of the sea, we will take out the first pieces and assess their behavior in the open,” he explains. “This way we can propose a roadmap to know what we can ask of a private individual.” That is to say, the current Executive does not give up removing the remains and, therefore, is not going to ratify the UNESCO treaties. What he is going to do, assures the Minister of Culture, is to carry out “a deep historical investigation that spans three centuries of history,” as long as the first materials extracted at a depth of 600 meters hold up on dry land. And if it's not that way? “The president has the intuition that there may be an extraction. We want to answer that intuition with scientific facts,” Correa responds. According to sources from the Urtasun team, the Spanish minister attended the meeting “without the intention of confrontation, or talking about ownership of the ship, but rather from the principle of collaboration and respect for the preservation of heritage.”

New images of the San José Galleon, revealed by the government of Colombia, on June 6, 2022. Presidency of Colombia

And he adds: “It will not be, in any case, taking out coins and ingots to distribute among a few.” Theories about the cargo that the galleon carried inside have fueled the hunger of treasure hunters. The balance that is periodically remembered is about 200 tons of gold, silver and emeralds. It has come to translate into billions of dollars.

Correa's interest is to divert the debate about the galleon Saint Joseph towards a new discussion that is linked to the decolonization of museums promoted by cultural institutions for almost five years. “What is the colonial conversation that we must have with Spain today to begin to overcome differences?” asks the Colombian minister. “The objects or archaeological remains that have been moved from one place to another are just the tip of the iceberg of something much deeper that we have to resolve,” continues the spokesperson for a Government that has claimed the Quimbaya Treasure from Spain. a funerary trousseau that is in the Museum of America in Madrid. “In Latin America and Spain it is up to us to speak again in a much clearer way about how we see each other.”

Treasure of the Quimbayas. Funerary trousseau made between 500 BC and 100 AD. Donated to Spain by the Republic of Colombia in 1893. It is an alloy of gold with copper. Claudio Alvarez

—The debate always centers on whether there was colonization or not after 1492.

—There was a colonial process and that is incontestable. You cannot have conversations only against an idea, let's say colonial, from three or four centuries ago. Therefore, my proposal is that if there is no cultural change, there will be no social change in Colombia, in all of Latin America and in Spain.

—How is this cultural change achieved when, for example, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, demands forgiveness from Spain in a harsh tone?

— As a State, I am asking for forgiveness from our communities in Colombia. I don't feel that forgiveness should be a negative thing. Perhaps it is up to Spain to take the lead and say: “Listen, here there was a process where hundreds and thousands of abuses were committed.”

Correa is committed to bringing this debate “to the realm of everyday life” and not to remain only in the political dispute or the high academic sphere. “Through what? From culture and education to decide what story we have to tell our children.” He estimates that he has just over two years left as head of the Ministry of Culture, where he arrived after resigning from the Planeta publishing house for what he considers a case of censorship when his company refused to publish a book that analyzed the power of the Char. one of those families that de facto govern Colombia. At this time, he explains, he does not intend to fill the country with infrastructure, but rather to promote and support with resources all the cultural initiatives that have become forms of resistance to the atrocious violence that his country has been experiencing for more than half a century.

Their task is also to convince Colombians that “we can be the hope of the world. We are not condemned to be violence, drug trafficking, murder, massacre. I carry that story on my back, generationally,” he says on behalf of a generation that is approaching 50 and that has not known any other way of life other than under the whistling of bullets.

For Karol G, winner of several Latin Grammy awards. Patricia J. Garcinuno (WireImage)

—How has reggaeton managed to be an ambassador for Colombia and articulate this new story?

—You have to look closely at that industry. We must stop opposing high culture and popular culture. That is healthy in a country that has artisans, popular singers, orchestra conductors who can conduct in San Francisco like Andrés Orozco, which has artists like Botero or Doris Salcedo. That's why I think that if the story of violence is the only one that the new generations have, we are going to condemn everyone to failure. We are many other things.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe

Babelia The literary news analyzed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter RECEIVE IT

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_