The Minister of Tradition and Sports activities, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, signed on August 31 the authorization to the Spanish Copyright Society (SEDA) to function as a brand new administration entity for the mental property of musical authors and publishers. He did so even supposing on August 3 the deputy director basic of Mental Property of the Ministry, Carlos Guervós, rejected the granting of the license in a complete report, endorsed by the final director of Cultural Industries, Adriana Moscoso, to which he had entry THE COUNTRY.

The truth is, the minister’s decision collects the deputy director’s letter all the way down to the road wherein Guervós goes on to element the entity’s obligations and descriptions, in additional than 25 pages, a listing of SEDA’s failures and its financial plan. The report factors out that some forecasts are primarily based on a “mere train of voluntarism”, expresses “actual doubts about its skill to hold out a viable administration” and refers back to the “unreality” of some statements. It concludes “to not grant” the authorization as a result of “SEDA doesn’t have the acceptable materials means for the success of its functions” and “wouldn’t favor the final pursuits of the safety of mental property”.

Tradition sources declared yesterday to this newspaper: “The Secretary Basic [Javier García Fernández] He studied numerous proposals and determined which one is lastly proposed to the minister. Prohibiting damages rights and it’s all the time preferable to favor freedom of affiliation ”.

For 2 years, after gathering a European directive, the administration of copyright in Spain has been partially liberalized. Non-public firms like Unison disputed the monopoly with the SGAE for the primary time de facto on musicians and publishers and, on the similar time, paved the best way for creators who needed to withdraw their repertoire from one entity to marry one other. SEDA was born as a non-profit establishment launched to seduce musicians fed up with the inner wars of the SGAE.

After all, any firm of this kind is topic to administrative supervision and requires authorization from the ministry. Uribes didn’t keep in mind the work of Guervós, who warns of “SEDA’s lack of minimal construction and know-how […] that’s anticipated of a administration entity that intends to acquire authorization to function in Spain ”.

The Subdirectorate Basic emphasizes that SEDA wants to be a management entity and but, it outsources its predominant enterprise (to Rightmos Options SL). Its financing is predicated on an “unaccredited” exploitation with international administration entities (the French SACEM and the British PRS for Music, of which it solely has a “verbal dedication”). Guervós signifies that the one materials means obtainable to SEDA are its founding belongings: 100 euros, in keeping with article 58 of its statutes. There are only 18 rights holders who have commissioned its administration to the entity, in keeping with the textual content.

The truth is, the textual content underlines with “emphasis” that it’s cited instead supply of financing “a line of credit score negotiated with banks, providing as collateral the repertoire of SEDA”. The legislation clarifies that the works are usually not the property of the entity (it is just entrusted with their administration, not their disposal). The evaluation concludes that the viability plan “has important deficiencies in its preparation” that “don’t assure a viable administration.”

Concerning the corporate Rightmos Options SL (based in 2014 by Ignacio Gonzalez Macdowell), which will probably be accountable for the inner administration and the processing and distribution of royalties, the technicians of the Ministry of Tradition level out that “they don’t have confirmed expertise in offering these companies ”. Hiring this firm accounts for 42% of the entity’s working bills. This outsourcing, they add, “enters right into a frank collision” with “the autonomy of its administration and its independence” and the viability of the challenge.

Patacho Recio, founding companion and visual face of SEDA, assures that the entity “by no means acquired” this doc, though it does have proof of its existence. “I can solely assume that it’s a preliminary inner report.” Therefore, it can’t reply to particular facets of the textual content, nevertheless it does make it clear: “The administration can by no means deny a license, which the legislation permits, primarily based on the subjective assessments of an official. The decision of a file all the time must be an goal truth ”. Recio claims his viability plan and highlights that additionally they introduced a contingency plan, with extra pessimistic forecasts. The musician additionally relates that in the course of the month of August SEDA was including “parts to his file” and challenges “any jurist” to seek out “a single article of the statutes that goes towards the legislation”. In the statutes on the SEDA website, A number of of the criticisms identified by the ministerial report have been rectified.

However Guervós’ textual content calls into query extra of SEDA’s pillars. For instance, his resignation to the exploitation of “public communication” (music in bars or retailers), when for the SGAE it represents 30% of his whole revenue. “What this waiver hides,” says the report, is that numerous human and materials assets are required to examine the makes use of of the rights. This “implies incurring a degree of prices such that they might distort the steadiness that SEDA intends to indicate in its viability plan,” the evaluation signifies. The textual content additionally signifies that it doesn’t know the way SEDA intends to handle on-line rights (Web), as a result of Rightmos’ companies supply no expertise on this regard.

The market share anticipated by SEDA isn’t convincing both. The entity predicts that in 5 years of administration it is going to attain 80% of the nationwide market and 90% of the worldwide market. Ministry technicians warn concerning the “unreality” of those figures. If the SGAE budgets for 2020 deliberate to boost 232 million euros, SEDA anticipates that it’ll attain 152 million (solely in live shows it expects to gather 25 million in rights, the identical quantity because the SGAE). As well as, final June, the Subdirectorate Basic required SEDA to overview its financial viability plan within the face of the well being disaster, to which the entity replied that they might not change it as a result of they thought-about it “nonetheless in power.”

SEDA estimates that it’ll go from the 14 founding members to 540 on the finish of 2020. Within the second yr, they affirm that they might attain 2,020 members and, by the tip of 2022, they might have 3,020. Guervós compares it with the evolution of the Audiovisual Media Copyright entity (DAMA), based in 1999, which was capable of triple the preliminary variety of its members in only a decade. For all that, the report signifies that “it’s evident the lack of awareness of related facets of the group of customers of the rights of the works that they want to handle.”