03/10/2025



Updated at 10: 45h.





«I regret it, unworthybut the work of tragsa cannot be questioned ». This has referred to the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, when this Monday has been interrogated by the alleged irregularities in the hiring and work performance of Jessica, escort of the former minister José Luis Ábalos, recognized by herself in the Supreme Court when she testified on February 27.

The “guardianship” agriculture portfolio, in the words of the minister, and has 38% of the public company, together with the SEPE and other local, autonomic and national institutions, and, precisely because of that responsibility, has been questioned flat in the wave zero program, ‘More than one’.

«Its managers and workers are honest people. They carry the backbone of the reconstruction of the DANA ”, began the head of Agriculture to, then enter into matter.

“It seems unfortunate any case of irregularity and has to be investigated,” Planas replied without pronouncing the names of Jessica, Ábalos or Koldo, at no time, “and” and responsibilities will be assumedthe corresponding measures will be taken ».









“Located that,” he continued, “the research is ongoing. I’m sorry, unworthy, but It cannot serve to question Tragsa’s work ». «There are contracting standards; If they fail to comply, you have to take action, ”he concluded.

It must be remembered that Jessica, before the high court, acknowledged that she was used by two public companies, Ineco and the aforementioned Tragsa, of which she charged without going to work.

Defense and budgets expense

Beyond that issue, the head of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food responded about increasing the expenditure in defense and security announced throughout Europe and also by the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and which has become one of the issues of the moment throughout the continent.

Planas has assured that The Executive “has a maneuvering room” to face that challenge still without general state budgets. Even so, as the President did days ago, the Socialist Minister has insisted that it has to be “a common response” of the European Union and that beyond the loans announced by the Commission, there should also be “transfers” to member countries to face the increase in military investment. «Defense spending is a necessity. We find a new scenario and security is a public good and we must spend on it, ”Planas defended.

«We are working to have budgets; If we have them, great, but if not, we have mechanisms to articulate more defense expense, ”he said.

When referring to “work” by the PGE and asked why the Executive breached the constitutional mandate of presenting a budget project, Planas has assured that “it is not about presenting a project for presenting, you have to have security.” And then he has recognized without blush: «Nor are we the first, we will not be the last to breach (The constitutional mandate of presenting a PGE project) ».

He recalled, to justify himself, the case of former French prime minister, Michel Barnier, who recently fell when his budget project was lying. «We are very constitutionalist and I understand that there is a constitutional prescription, but reality is imposed; We need a majority, it is of little use to present it, if it is not going to get ahead, ”he explained.

About Trump’s tariffs

He has also dedicated flat time to an issue that directly concerns the portfolio that directs: Tariffs announced by Trump for agricultural and food products. «Not thinking about the future, it is irresponsible, but pSweeping in excess can lead to anxiety. Serenity and firmness are needed »has assured the government’s position before this taxation that, if nothing changes, will enter into force in April.

The minister has assured that it is not known that it will finally happen within a month and that the tariffs, although “are a demonstration of strength,” “cause harm.” Finally, Planas has opted for a “global free trade, governed by rules.”