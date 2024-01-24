The Minister for Disabilities Locatelli deletes by law the words handicap and handicapped: “It's a cultural revolution”

The implementation of the enabling law on disability will be “a great revolution”, as has been done several times Minister Alessandra Locatelli defined it, not only from an institutional and practical point of view with the taking care of people with disabilities and their families, with the simplification and de-bureaucratization of procedures, with the new methods of ascertaining the condition of civil disability, with the implementation of the project of individual life. But it also sets itself another ambitious goal: to change the language.

There is no plan to amend the Constitution on the language on disability, even if in article 38 for example we talk about “disabled and handicapped”, but with the reform of the enabling law the words handicap and handicapped will be eliminated and this will concern all regulatory acts and all bureaucratic practices. «We too, like Spain, have an argument to make regarding our Constitution – admits Locatelli – and I personally have started to think about it and evaluate it. But at the moment a change to the Constitution is not on the agenda. Also because it is a complex process.”

But in reality, for Minister Locatelli «the most important step has already been taken with the reform of enabling law 227 of 21st“, according to him, “a historic step because the concept of disability comes from the UN convention which abolishes the term handicap and the handicapped person. This step is really important, it intervenes directly in everyday life because it is seen every day by citizens, in offices, by officials and I hope that it contributes to culturally changing the approach of language to disability.” Just today the National Observatory on the condition of people with disabilities met again, where the expert coordinators of the various working groups illustrated the Guidelines and working methods for the coming months. Among the operational objectives “first of all – as the minister specified – the drafting of the National Plan for Disabilities which will be issued by the President of the Republic”. The novelty is that within the Observatory the “Women and Violence” group has also been established which will deal with actions to combat violence against women with disabilities.