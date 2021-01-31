The Ministerial Development Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, affirmed that the UAE government attaches human health and community safety of utmost importance and places it at the top of its priorities, and is working on continuous development and achieving sustainability in this pivotal sector to build A healthy, disease-free family.

This came during His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed presiding over the council meeting at the Qasr Al Watan complex in Abu Dhabi.

Within the agenda of its meeting, the council discussed a study on the types of genetic diseases that are required to be examined before marriage, with the aim of reducing the incidence and spread of genetic diseases, and preserving the health and safety of the family.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed affirmed that «the UAE government is proceeding within the framework of a development vision that not only meets the needs of the present, but also plans at the same time for the future. Our goal is to build a healthy and sound Emirati family, which will be the first building block for a fruitful society capable of preserving the nation’s achievements and gains.

His Highness said: “Family health plays a pivotal role in both social and economic development, and the UAE government is keen to establish a health system based on the best international standards and practices that enhances the quality of life of our citizens.”

The study aims to reduce the incidence and spread of genetic diseases, protect children from mental and physical disabilities, reduce the mortality rate among children as a result of these diseases, in addition to reducing the psychological and social burden on the family and society, and reducing the economic health burden at the state level.

The results of the study would support efforts to address preventable genetic diseases by identifying the possibility of their occurrence before pregnancy by conducting a pre-marital examination using genetic analysis, which is the first of its kind in using the technique of complete genetic sequence analysis to identify the mutations and genetic changes responsible. About recessive genetic diseases, and linking them to prenuptial screening services.

The study also aims to create a unified electronic record of genetic diseases at the state level, including the results of premarital examinations about recessive genetic diseases, and to provide a national laboratory specialized in the science of genetic testing, equipped with a qualified staff, to ensure sustainability in providing the service, and to update and evaluate health policies to keep pace with the requirements of Modern genetics sciences, updating the requirements for professional evaluation PQR in accordance with international standards in relation to genetic specialties, in addition to spreading the culture of the importance of genetic testing among members of society by supporting educational and awareness campaigns.

The council also discussed a plan to reduce 50% of federal government service centers and transfer their transactions to digital platforms within two years, in order to enhance the adoption of digital services, raise the efficiency of service delivery and maintain customer satisfaction.

He reviewed the plan to reduce the number of service centers in the federal government, which was developed after a comprehensive evaluation of the centers according to specific criteria that focus on the availability of centers within the geographical scope, absorptive capacity, the volume of demand for the services provided, and the quality of digital transformation.

In the first phase, the plan included an inventory of 282 service centers, to close 59 centers during the first quarter of this year, due to the availability of their services on digital platforms, with the remaining centers closed with a gradual plan between 2021 and 2022 commensurate with the digital transformation in the services of these centers, including Ensures the continuous availability of services to customers.

The Council also discussed the proposed amendments to the executive regulations of the Environmental Protection and Development Law regarding the environmental impact assessment system for projects, establishments and activities, which aims to assess the effects of establishing some projects and activities on the environment and natural resources and to ensure the protection of human health from the negative effects of development.

The regulation will contribute to raising the percentage of environmental compliance and compliance of enterprises, and ensuring the application of the minimum requirements of the environmental impact assessment system.

In light of the government’s efforts to provide an ideal business environment for investors and entrepreneurs and facilitate them, and to develop financial laws and legislation related to doing business and its ease, the Council discussed the draft executive regulations for the federal law regarding guaranteeing rights to the transferred funds.

The regulation will contribute to enhancing the country’s progress in the indicators of international competitiveness, specifically with regard to the articles related to the sub-indicators of the provision of various movable funds as collateral within the “strength of legal rights” index.

The general provisions of the draft executive regulations also included the organization of the registry and its preservation, the conditions for benefiting from the registry services, the registration information, the enforcement of the advertisement, the amendments after registration, the enforcement of the right of security in the face of others, the priorities, the implementation, and the law to be applied. This is expected to improve the country’s ranking on the axis of obtaining credit in the World Bank’s Doing Business report.

In organizational affairs, the Council discussed the formation of the Standing Committee for Agreements at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, with the aim of coordinating with federal and local authorities regarding procedures for agreements and their signature, and ensuring the speed of consultation and decision-making regarding them.

He also discussed amending the Cabinet’s decision regarding the UAE National Committee for Education, Culture and Science, by setting a new vision for the committee’s work system and structure after transferring its affiliation to the Ministry of Culture and Youth.

A proposed amendment

The Council discussed a proposed amendment to the executive regulations of the value-added tax law, which stipulated that the VAT refund period for new housing for citizens be amended to be within 12 months from the date of completion of the new housing construction, instead of the current six-month period, which takes into account the different circumstances that It accompanies the citizens’ establishment of their homes, and enables them to benefit from tax refunds and complete recovery procedures with high comfort, in line with the state’s directions to enhance the welfare and support of its citizens.





