The underfinancing of public universities was one of the central topics this Tuesday in the solemn opening ceremony of the course of the public universities of the Region of Murcia, held in the Auditorium of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT), located in the old Marina Hospital, on the Muralla del Mar Campus. At the event, loaded with great symbolism and with continuous memories of those who died last Sunday in the Atalayas fire, in Murcia, and their families, the acting Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats committed to working to improve the situation of educational institutions through a strategic plan, to provide them with greater resources.

Its aspiration is to unify criteria between autonomies and be able to reach the objective of 1% of GDP for the budget of universities in 2030, in order to address the liquidity problems that university centers have suffered for several years. Subirats explained that his intention is for the central government, if Pedro Sánchez remains in Moncloa, to achieve the challenge of reaching 3,000 million more euros for the university system, between now and 2030.

His intervention was marked by messages and challenges, such as achieving greater “stabilization of teaching staff”, achieving broad access for companies to university research and increasing the digitalization of these centers. He also showed his commitment to the ‘Industrial Doctorate’ (the training of researchers in companies), which from the first moment combines research and transfer. Finally, he warned that the objective in the coming years must be continuous training, because the “labor market will demand it.”

The event, which began with a minute of silence, in memory of those who died in the Murcia fire, also included the rectors of the UPCT and the University of Murcia, Beatriz Miguel and José Luján, respectively, and their general secretaries, Rosa Badillo. and Francisco Antonio González, the Minister of Universities of the regional Government, Juan María Vázquez, and the author of the master class, Professor Alfonso Fuentes Aznar. His ‘lectio’ is titled ‘Forging the future: a journey through gear technology’. The universities chose Cartagena to celebrate the opening of the course, because it is celebrating its 25th anniversary. It is the youngest public university center, of the fifty existing in Spain.

Regional financing plan



Once again, the rector of Cartagena demanded “greater financing for the Spanish public university.” Miguel demanded that “the entire political class assume the commitment of a minimum investment of 1% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)”, proposed by the new Organic Law of the University System (LOSU). In his opinion, the Community must also make an effort in this regard. He announced that the negotiations of the regional financing plan for the universities are already underway and that he hopes that by next year they will be able to have greater resources to meet the expenses and investments “in a solvent manner” of the center that he directs.

In his speech, he recalled the role of the university “as a fundamental agent in the development of the so-called citizen science and the democratization of knowledge” and warned about the difficulties of developing the functions of the UPCT without the involvement and support of the administrations. . Like the rest of the participants, he gave his condolences, on behalf of the entire university community, to the families of the victims of last Sunday’s tragic accident in Murcia.

For his part, Luján preferred not to give his institutional speech that he had planned before the event because, “the best words I can say here on behalf of the University of Murcia are those of regret for the victims of the fire and those of condolence and solidarity.” to their family and friends. He did remember the need for greater financing.

Given all this, the Minister of the Environment, Universities, Research and Mar Menor, Juan María Vázquez, announced that the regional Executive will undertake “the legislative changes necessary for the effective functioning of these academic institutions”, while ensuring that they will have “a appropriate multiannual financial framework.

The event was entertained by the Music Unit of the General Academy of Air and Space, directed by Commander José Manuel Castelló. The AGA is the headquarters of the Defense University Center, a center attached to the UPCT. The master class given during the solemn opening ceremony of the course by Professor Alfonso Fuentes Aznar dealt with the history of advances in gear technology.

Reducing vibrations in electric cars



He highlighted the current challenges and opportunities to achieve the reduction of noise and vibration in gears for electric vehicles, the search for increasingly higher transmission ratios in the most compact volumes possible, the improvement of efficiency and gear life under conditions of non-lubrication, the development of new geometries for 3D printing in metal and the use of plastic gears that is increasingly being extended to applications with greater power demand.