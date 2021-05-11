Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov commented on the motives of the young man who started the shooting at the Kazan school. It is reported by RIA News…

According to the head of the department, he had no obvious motives. The minister noted that the possible motives of the shooter will be established by the investigation.

Earlier, the Minister of Education reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about his meetings with the parents of schoolchildren and teachers of the school where the shooting took place. According to the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov, Sergei Kravtsov also told the Russian leader about the work he had done in Kazan today. The presidential press secretary noted that the Ministry of Education will soon formulate its recommendations based on the results of the incident.

The shooting at school # 175 on Faizi Street in Kazan took place on the morning of May 11. Initially, it was reported that two people were involved in the attack, but later the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) denied this information. As a result, according to the latest data, 9 people died, including 7 children. More than 20 people were injured.

Ilnaz Galyaviev began preparing an attack on an educational institution in February, for which he purchased firearms in Yoshkar-Ola and created a Telegram channel, where he wrote about his intentions.