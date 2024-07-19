Home page politics

New allegations against Jens Spahn for overpriced mask purchases at the beginning of the pandemic are coming to light. The decision could prove very costly for the federal government.

Berlin – Jens Spahn was just in Milwaukee. At the US Republican Party convention, he and other Union politicians were concerned with strengthening contacts in a possible future Trump administration. If you believe Paula Piechotta, a Green Party member of the Bundestag, however, Spahn was also concerned with something else: distraction. The CDU man was trying to “make a real media splash with effective statements” at the party convention and about Angela Merkel, she speculated this week.

What Spahn allegedly wants to distract from are new allegations regarding his mask purchases at the beginning of the Corona pandemic, which have just come to light. FAZ has published emails that are said to show that in March 2020, as Federal Minister of Health, he sharply increased the price of mask purchases against a recommendation from his department.

Federal government continues to pursue procurement procedures for corona masks

According to the report, the responsible department head in Spahn’s ministry suggested a price of three euros net for each FFP2 or KN95 mask, which suppliers to the federal government were to procure in an open procedure and in any quantity – “open house” is the technical term for this procedure. In times of global shortages, the ministry’s task was to find a price that would ensure that Germany could meet its needs. Three euros per mask was “decent,” suggested the department head. But the minister apparently wanted to play it safe – and, according to the emails, increased it to 4.50 euros net, plus VAT.

The Greens are not the only ones to view this decision very critically in retrospect. The process got out of hand and continues to haunt the federal government to this day – even beyond the additional costs already incurred for purchasing too many masks and too expensively. Suppliers who were rejected in view of the oversupply are trying to enforce claims amounting to billions in court – and have already been basically found to be right in a recent ruling.

Mask package for the minister: Jens Spahn (CDU) in June 2020 in the middle of the pandemic. This delivery was donated. © Britta Pedersen/dpa

On Friday (19 July) the confirmation followed: The Higher Regional Court of Cologne ordered the federal government to pay around 86 million euros plus interest to the trading company ILTS. If the ruling has a signal effect for other cases, it could be costly again. “Without a doubt, we are dealing with some expensive wrong decisions, which is why the structures of the past and present must be reviewed and adjusted,” said Taxpayers’ President Reiner Holznagel of the FAZThe exaggerations could have been avoided.

Spahn defends decisions at the beginning of the corona pandemic: “Masks at any price”

Spahn himself, however, defends his decisions at the time. “From today’s perspective, yes, it was very expensive, but the masks were there,” he said to World TVEveryone – including the Greens – said at the time: “Get masks at any cost, in the truest sense of the word. No one said: Be particularly frugal. And that’s what we did,” Spahn recalls.

This explanation is obviously not enough for his successor. The current Federal Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach (SPD), has commissioned the former State Secretary in the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Defense, Margaretha Sudhof (SPD), to investigate the expensive mask purchases. “She is now cleaning out the place, going into every nook and cranny,” Lauterbach announced. Within a few months, the lawyer will present him with a report that could also have personnel consequences.

The Union, on the other hand, points out that the current health minister is also responsible for controversial decisions. Lauterbach “purchased surplus vaccines for 2.2 billion euros when the end of the pandemic was long in sight,” says the Union faction’s health policy spokesman, Tino Sorge, who FAZ. “We are still waiting for a resolution to this day.”