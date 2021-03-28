Series

The snake

Premiere on Friday, on Netflix.

Netflix premieres The Serpent, based on chilling true events.

In the 1970s, the ruthless killer Charles Sobhraj (Golden Globe nominee Tahar Rahim) goes hunting for tourists on the “hippie trail” of South Asia. This eight-episode miniseries is based on chilling true events.

Not so holy week

From Monday 29 to Sunday 4, at 10:50 p.m., by Natgeo.

In this holy week, Natgeo goes into less holy places to show how the world’s most dangerous mafias and traffickers operate. Every day a special: Inside the American Mob, Narcos War, Traffickers and The Making of the MOB.

Haunted: Latin America

From Wednesday, available on Netflix.

Haunted: Latin America: real stories of paranormal encounters.

Horror series with real testimonies about true ghost stories. A handful of people tell of their encounters with the supernatural and the paranormal. Chilling tales.

Dress up your party

From Thursday at 5 p.m., from Tuesday to Thursday by Más Chic.

The success of a party depends on being a good hostess, surprising with an original table and wearing a look according to the event. Sonsoles de la Peña displays all his creativity in the seventh season of the reality show.

Brothers of Jorel

On Friday at 8 p.m., on Cartoon Network, the end of the third season and the beginning of the fourth. New chapters, Wednesdays at 5.45pm.

Jorel’s brother is the youngest son in an eccentric hoarding family that got stuck in the 1980s. On Friday the first episode of the fourth season opens. Then on Wednesdays.

Films

Twist

Premiere Thursday on HBO Go.

HBO premieres Twist, a modern version of the classic Dickens novel.

HBO Latin America Movies’ first original film is a modern take on the Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist. The story moves to contemporary London, where a group of young con artists plot the heist of the century.. With Raff Law, Sir Michael Caine and Lena Headey.

Lemebel

From Thursday, available on Amazon Prime Video.

Documentary about the Chilean Pedro Lemebel, writer, visual artist and pioneer of the queer movement in Latin America, who shook conservative Chilean society during the Pinochet dictatorship in the 1980s.

Runs

Premiere on Friday, on Netflix.

Sarah Paulson stars in the Netflix thriller Run.

After years of isolation, a young woman in a wheelchair begins to suspect that her mother has dark secrets that prevent her from achieving her long-awaited freedom. Starring Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen

Midway: Battle in the Pacific

Saturday at 10pm on HBO. Available the following Monday on On Demand from Cablevisión Flow.

Roland Emmerich directs an all-star cast in this film about one of the most epic battles of World War II. With Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Dennis Quaid, Woody Harrelson and Mandy Moore.