Since its introduction in the films of My favorite villain, The minions became pop culture icons. After having two solo films and recently appearing in Despicable Me 4 The little yellow beings are already preparing another outing to the cinema.

Universal Pictures has just announced its plans to create Minions 3Although details of the story have not been given yet, a release date has already been set. It will be on June 30, 2027 when we will see them back on the big screen. Just in time for American Independence Day.

Obviously this sequel will be produced again by the animation studio Illumination. Its direction will be in charge of Pierre Coffin who was responsible for the original trilogy of My favorite villain and the first individual of these henchmen. Its script will be written by Brian Lynch, the person in charge of The Secret Life of Pets.

Source: Illumination Entertainment.

Minions 3 joins the growing franchise of My favorite villain which so far consists of four main films and two spin-offs. All of the installments have enjoyed very good box office numbers so it’s easy to see why they keep coming. Are you excited about this third part?

What are Minions?

Minions are small yellow creatures dressed in blue overalls and goggles. They come in different sizes and shapes. Their main objective is to function as henchmen of the most evil villains on the planet. This has led them to have adventures full of comedy.

The first of their films showed their origins and how they used to work for a powerful villain before meeting Gru. The sequel showed their early work with an infant Gru. Now we are left with the question of what they will do for the third part. Will it be another prequel or will it finally show them after Gru has started a family?

