Relatives of the victims of the mining disaster commemorate the second anniversary in Brumadinho, on January 25. WASHINGTON ALVES / Reuters

The Brazilian multinational mining company Vale has reached an agreement with the Public Prosecutor’s Office for which it will pay 47,000 million reais (6,800 million dollars, 5,700 million euros) for the damages caused two years ago when the rupture of a waste deposit in a Brumadinho mine killed 270 people, most of them employees. The money is intended to repair the socioeconomic and environmental impact that that mud tsunami left in its wake. Vale is a repeat offender. In 2015 it had a similar, but much less lethal, disaster at a nearby mine, also in the State of Minas Gerais. The details of the agreement have been announced by the Prosecutor’s Office shortly after a meeting between the company and the authorities.

The judicial agreement, the largest reached in Brazil, does not stop individual lawsuits, even those in the criminal sphere. The former executive president of Vale, Fabio Schvartsman, is accused of homicide with intent and environmental crimes along with 15 other senior officials and engineers from the company, one of the largest in the sector, and from the German firm Tuv Sud. It certified that that immense Debris raft was stable for six months before it blew up without setting off alarms and swept away the employee dining room and everything else in its path.

The attorney general of the State of Minas Gerais, the great mining state of Brazil, has described the agreement in these terms: “It brings immediate profits for those affected (…), it guarantees the integral repair of the environment and ensures resources for Minas Gerais, mainly for the Brumadinho region and the Paraopeba valley. As a result of arduous and committed technical work, it avoids the prolongation of the discussions in the courts, which would open a painful wound without the guarantee of proportional compensation for the population of our State. Furthermore, it does not prevent the filing of individual actions ”, according to the released statement.

The announcement, on Wednesday, that the agreement had been reached, although the known amount was not finalized, now raised Vale’s shares on the São Paulo Stock Exchange by 3%, two points above the average of the index.