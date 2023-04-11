Increasing production efficiency last year brought 12 billion rubles to RN-Yuganskneftegaz, Rosneft’s main oil producing asset. This was reported in a press release from the parent company.

It is noted that RN-Yuganskneftegaz shortened the drilling cycle of directional and horizontal wells by transferring geophysical surveys to the stage of well development, optimized costs as a result of drilling out the “rigging” of the liner, and normalized the bottomhole by forces of well workover teams.

“Also, a significant economic effect was brought to the enterprise by a project to reduce the cost of preparatory work by directly supplying sand to the base of the well pads. The reduction in the cost of construction of facilities is due to the exclusion of a complex of works for loading the soil, its transportation, as well as planning and soil compaction work, ”Rosneft said.

In addition, RN-Yuganskneftegaz introduces tubing coated against asphalt-resin and paraffin deposits, which can significantly reduce the cost of well repair, as well as well construction with the selection of a drilling fluid formulation that ensures wall stability. For each of the 112 projects implemented in 2022, the economic effect exceeded 800 million rubles.

The active implementation of developments in economic efficiency began at the enterprise in 2018 — today, almost all production units are involved in the process.

Work to improve production efficiency is one of the key elements of the Rosneft-2030 strategy. The Company is working to reduce the operating costs of its production facilities, including through the introduction of technological solutions aimed at reducing energy consumption.