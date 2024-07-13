According to the criteria of

Going into detail, the southern state, which is among the most economically accessible for citizens, has a median home value of US$299,337 today. This is divided between an initial payment of US$59,867, a loan of US$239,469 and a mortgage of US$1,564 monthly and US$18,772 annually.

These values ​​contrast markedly, as mentioned above, with those of – for example – California, where the minimum wage necessary to buy a home is US$164,168. All These data are directly related to the cost of living which is carried out in each state.

Many people choose to live in Texas because of its low prices. Photo:iStock Share

The annual cost of living for Texas families

The place GoBankingRates He also investigated the annual cost of living for an American family in each state of the country, and thus explains why there are such low minimum wages to buy a home in each state. Living in Texas, they say, costs about US$67,640 annually.

It is so accessible to live there, that even Its cost of living is 7.3 percent below the national average.which places this state “among the 20 cheapest in the entire United States”; while housing occupies nothing less than first place on that same price list.

As for the costs of other sectors such as Medical care or food are 5.1 percent lower in the first case, and 4.3 percent lower in the case of meals.And as if all this weren’t enough, there is also no state income tax, which perfectly explains why so many people choose to live in Texas.