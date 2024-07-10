According to the criteria of

The place GoBankingRates researched the average home value in 2024 and the average monthly mortgage in each state assuming buyers would choose a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, and that’s how they determined the minimum wage to buy a house in California, set at US$164,168.

They came to the conclusion that The median home value currently in the Golden State is $785,333but it is divided into an initial payment of 20 percent of the total amount – equivalent to US$157,066 -, a loan of US$628,266 and a monthly mortgage of US$4,104, which results in an annual mortgage of US$49,250.

This means that, With a salary of US$164,168, you can buy a home “comfortably” in Californiabeing one of the most expensive states in that sense. This is strictly related to the cost of living in this region.

The annual cost of living for California families

Also GOBankingRates ensures that The last few years have been “more expensive” to live in the United States compared to previous decadesThe site analyzed the cost of living index in each state compared to the overall national average, based on different categories such as housing, utilities, food, health care, transportation and miscellaneous expenses. Thus, it concluded that California carries US$101,059 in annual expenses.

In fact, they reported that, with a cost of living 38.6 percent higher than the national average, it is the third most expensive state in the entire country. They defined as a real “nonsense” the fact that Housing in the Golden State is almost double the national average.