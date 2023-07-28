The minimum wage wears Prada. President Bertelli: “It’s an act of civility”

The president of the group Prada, Patrick Bertellihas no doubts that the minimum salary be introduced. “I believe that the introduction of a minimum wage is first and foremost a deed Of civilization – he says to Republic – There are four articles of the Constitution, 1, 4, 35 and 37, which reaffirm how our Republic protects work in all its forms and applications”.

The theme of the salary level has been going on for some time, recalls the owner of the fashion company, “even more so today, with high levels”. This is why he believes “that all the tools that go in the direction of an increase in the wage level should be taken into consideration”.

Italy, “in Europe, is one of the five nations, together with Austria, Denmark, Finland and Sweden, not to provide for a minimum wage limit – reflects Bertelli – It seems to me that the time has come to fill this gap“. The entrepreneur does not think that a minimum wage threshold can lead to lower wages: “National industry contracts already envisage wages above 9 euros and they will stay there. If anything, the minimum wage by law would help put order in the jungle of contracts”, argues Bertelli, “allowing an adjustment to employment relationships with hourly wages lower than 9 euros”.

